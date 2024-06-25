Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Roshni in grave trouble; will she get exposed?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen Aaji arriving in Mumbai to take care of the post-wedding rituals of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora). Amidst this, Sailee has started to feel comfortable with Sachin voicing for her, and demanding that all is well for Sailee in the house. Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) and Tejas’ (Puru Chibber) wedding is fast approaching, but Roshni feels tense about her secret. As we know, she is a single mother to Krish and has a mother, and is known by the name of Kalyani.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee bringing Krish and Supriya home for the puja to be conducted. Roshni will also be in the Deshmukh house, for the puja. However, she will not be aware of the fact that her mother and son are in the same house.

It will be a hit and miss situation between Roshni and her mother in the house. It will be interesting to see if Roshni’s truth will come out. As we know, Roshni is a single mother and is from a poorer background and is working in order to give a settled life for her son.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 105 24th June Written Episode Update

Renuka did not want to call Sailee’s family for the wedding. However, Sachin stood his ground and asked Renuka to stop ill-treating Sailee and looking down upon her.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.