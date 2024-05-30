Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin and Sailee’s grand welcome; Aaji calls Sailee ‘Mahalakshmi’

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Renuka fixing the alliance of Tejas and Roshni. She has done a lot secretively to give the money of 10 lakhs to Roshni for her beauty parlour. However, Renuka is not aware of Roshni’s secret. On the other hand, we saw how Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) accidentally met Roshni’s mother and son. However, they were not aware of the truth of Roshni being related to them.

The upcoming drama will see Sachin and Sailee reaching Aaji’s village. Since this is the first time that Sachin will be coming to the village with his wife, Aaji would have made special arrangements for them. Sailee and Sachin will be received into the house with a grand welcome. Aaji will be impressed with Sailee and she will be seen telling Sachin that Sailee is the Mahalakshmi of his house.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 79 29th May Written Episode Update

Renuka secretly arranged to mortgage her house for an amount of 10 lakhs which Roshni wanted. On the other hand, Paresh’s pension plan hit a setback and he argued for it.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.