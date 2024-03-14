Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin and Tejas have a fight

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tales Production and Rahul Tewary has seen the introduction of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora). Their middle-class lifestyle is that of a struggle. Sachin is good at heart but is an alcoholic, who tends to submerge his sorrows in his drinking habit. Sailee is a hardworking girl, who aspires to have a flower stall. She runs many errands to meet the lifestyle of her family, which includes education for her brother and sister.

The coming episode will see the differences between Sachin and Tejas (Puru Chibber). As we know, Tejas is the elder brother of Sachin who has studied well but does not have a job and earnings. He is his mother’s pet. However, Sachin disregards him for being a non-worker, thinking smart of himself.

The episode to air will see Paresh, the father being happy with his retirement date coming. Immediately, Tejas will have his eyes fixed on the settlement amount that his father would be getting. Sachin will argue with Tejas for taking a lot of his father’s money and not using it in the right way. Sachin will mock Tejas for not being an earning member of the family.

Tejas will hold Sachin’s collar for his rude talk. Paresh will not like the fact that his sons fight.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 2 13th March Written Episode Update

Sachin snatched Sailee’s bag while dancing. Sailee threatened him and took her bag from him.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.