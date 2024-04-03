Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin gets to know about Sailee being Tejas’ bride

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Tejas’ (Puru Chibber) wedding getting fixed. As we saw, Renuka demanded a high sum from Shobha, and even talked to her secretly about giving them a sum of 1 lakh before the wedding. We also saw Paresh trying to get Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) introduced by Sailee and family, but that did not happen as Sachin left for his work with his car.

We know by now, that Sachin and Sailee have had many fights. Sailee believes that Sachin is a ruffian, but does not know that he was the same person who saved her from Sudhakar. With time ticking for the wedding, the ominous truth threatens to come out.

We also know that Tejas is in love with Isha, who is after his big money. She has plans to flee once Tejas’ father deposits his retirement money in Tejas’ account.

Meanwhile, a day before the wedding, Sailee will book a cab to get dropped at the wedding venue. It will be Sachin driving the cab. He will be surprised to see Sailee reach his brother’s wedding venue. Sachin will further be shocked to see Sailee and Tejas’s photo on the invitation printed before the venue. He will realize that Sailee is marrying Tejas.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 22 2nd April Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

