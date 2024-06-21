Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin supports Sailee; demands her rights

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) developing a soft corner for each other with the passage of time. We saw how Sailee stood beside Sachin in his tough times when he was behind bars and his car got damaged. Sailee not only understood Sachin’s pain and worry but also protected him from more harm.

The upcoming episode is steadily headed towards the wedding of Tejas and Roshni. As we know, Renuka mortgaging their house for money, has not come in the knowledge of Paresh. Similarly, Roshni being a single mother and being from a poor background, has been kept under wraps.

We will see Renuka showering all love on Roshni and buying jewels and sarees for her. Paresh will wonder about the source of money that Renuka is spending. At the same time, Sachin will not find it right that Renuka treats Sailee badly while placing Roshni in high regard.

Sachin will be seen openly questioning Renuka about her deliberate attempts to put down Sailee and shower praises on Roshni. Sachin will want Renuka to treat her daughters-in-law equally. This effort of Sachin will be noticed by Sailee and she will feel happy about it.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 101 20th June Written Episode Update

Sailee confronted Sudhakar on his bad deeds and told him that the day Sachin got to know of his act, he would be punished.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.