Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee cooks her first dish post-marriage; Renuka gets annoyed

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) trying to cope up to the lifestyle of her new house, after her wedding with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). As we know, Sachin has gone for a pilgrimage tour with his cab and this has kept him away from his house, soon after the wedding. Sailee got worried about her future with Sachin. But Aaji had tried to console her saying that she will never have problems with Sachin.

We also saw Tejas being looted by his girlfriend who eloped with the money, leaving behind Tejas. Tejas does not have the guts to get back home, and is seen loitering on the roads without money and food.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka creating problems for Sailee. She will ask Sailee not to do anything that she wants in her kitchen. She will also mark the bottles after seeing Sailee eating from the bottle as she is hungry.

Sailee will, however, make Masala Poha for all for breakfast. Though Renuka will dislike the dish and will not even taste it, Aaji, Paresh and Akash will love the dish made by Sailee. Renuka, on the other hand, will be seen granting leave to her maid, so that she can ask Sailee to all the household chores.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 41 21st April Written Episode Update

Sailee got up early in the morning and put a rangoli in front of the house. Her act impressed Paresh and he praised and blessed her. But Renuka wanted to demean Sailee at any cost. However, Paresh tried his best to take care of Sailee’s comforts in her new house.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.