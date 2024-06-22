Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee has a bad day; Sachin cheers her up with a gift

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) fighting for Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) rights in the house. He noticed Renuka’s bias towards Roshni as she came from a richer background and was a working person. Sachin demanded that Renuka treat Sailee in the same way as she treated Roshni. Sachin asked for sarees and gifts for Sailee too, from Renuka.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka further damaging the confidence of Sailee by blaming her for all the problems in Sachin’s life. She will tell that Sachin’s normal life was ruined the day he married Sailee. Sailee will feel bad about it and will ask Aaji for advice. Aaji will ask her to be patient and carry out her duties well, as things will change for the better.

Sailee will not be able to stop crying, but Sachin’s goodness will cheer her up eventually. Sachin will bring a gift for Sailee, and will feed her with her favourite food item. Sachin will bring a smile to her face with this gesture.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 102 21st June Written Episode Update

