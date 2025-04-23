Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Deshmukh’s ‘treasure’ mystery solved; Aaji’s big secret out

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukhs looking for a big treasure hidden underground, somewhere in the vicinity of Aaji’s house. Aaji asked them not to get near the treasure and felt hurt by their acts. As we know, Tejas and Roshni started the mission when they found out that a treasure had been located for years in the vicinity of the village. Sachin, Sailee, Akash and Riya too joined in the search.

We saw them touch base on the place where the treasure was hidden. Tejas jumped inside the pit to grab the first glimpse and hold the treasure when they got it. Ultimately they could spot the treasure covered in a cloth.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas not allowing Sachin and others to touch the treasure. He will come out of the pit but will push all of them and try to run away. Sachin will stop Tejas, and they will have a tussle. All of this will be stopped by Aaji who will make the big revelation. She will tell them that the so-called treasure is actually the spit tray of her mother-in-law who had the habit of spitting anywhere and everywhere. Hence she used to have this responsibility of going everywhere with her mother-in-law, carrying the tray and helping her to spit whenever she needed to. Aaji will tell them that she was so fed up with the habit that she decided to hide the tray so that the habit was curbed.

Aaji will reveal that her big treasures in life are her grandsons and their wives.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.