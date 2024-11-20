Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin sets up a flower stall for Sailee; Sailee excited to start her business

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Savita Deshmukh (Shama Deshpande) coming to the Deshmukh house. We wrote about her making a call to Sailee (Neha Harsora) to tell her that she has seen an alliance for Akash. However, Sailee told her the truth about Akash marrying Riya and the fact that Paresh was ill. Savita immediately came to the house and scolded all for keeping her away from the truth.

The upcoming episode will see an astrologer foreseeing Sailee’s future and telling her that she will do well in her newfound business. At the same time, Sachin will plan to give Sailee a flower stall of her own. He will make the required arrangements to have a movable flower stall. He will name it after Renuka and will bring the flower cart home for all to see. Sailee will get a big surprise when Sachin will announce that she is now the owner of the stall and can run her own business. Sailee will be excited at the prospect. Both Sachin and Sailee will seek blessings from Paresh, and other elders. Sailee’s family will praise Sachin for making Sailee’s dream come true.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.