Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin’s aggressiveness leads to Paresh’s ill health; will Sachin pay a big price?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) facing major distress with his father Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) suffering huge humiliation. Sachin blamed Sailee (Neha Harsora) for everything, and sent her out of the house. When Sailee tried to get back home, Sachin did not want her inside. Sailee vowed that she would never get back into his life.

The upcoming episode will see a dramatic happening with Sachin coming home fully drunk. In his not fully aware state, he will get into a fight with his brother Tejas and will go to slap him. However, he will end up slapping his wife Roshni which will create a big fight between the brothers. Paresh who is already affected with the arrest and humiliation will suffer a heart attack, which will be critical for the family’s setback.

Paresh will have a tough time fighting for his life in the hospital. Only time will tell whether Paresh will lose his battle or will gain his recovery. Having said this, will this mistake of getting aggressive after being drunk, prove costly for Sachin?

Will he lose his father? The story gets all the more interesting now.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.