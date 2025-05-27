Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Tejas confesses his crime; Paresh slaps him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) doubting Renuka and Tejas for having kept fake jewels in place of the real ones. Sachin donned the avatar of Rooh Baba who came to the house to sort out the mystery. Sachin kept a lemon, as instructed by the Baba and told his family that whoever was the culprit, will be found in 24 hours. To counter the effect of the lemon, Tejas and Renuka went to another baba who gave another lemon, which they placed near the lemon kept by Sachin. We saw Tejas and Renuka being mightily worried when Sachin questioned about the other lemon.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin and Sailee catching Tejas and Renuka red-handed when they will go to throw both the lemons out of the house in the wee hours of the night. On being questioned, Tejas will confide the truth with his father Paresh. He will tell about the scam at his shop where he lost big money, after which he sought the help of his mother to get the money back. Paresh will get angry at Tejas’ crime and will slap him hard. He will tell him that he will never get over the habit of stealing. Paresh will also get angry at Renuka for having supported Tejas in his misdeeds. Renuka will feel so depressed that she will close herself in a room and will not come out.

How will Sachin solve this problem?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.