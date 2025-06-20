Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Avinash apologizes to Devansh; Will they get to the truth?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and Megha’s (Mandeep Kaur) engagement happening. We saw Megha find out about Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) mangalsutra and threatened to expose her. However, Vasudha also got to know about Megha’s true intent of ruining the Chauhan family. Vasudha vowed to expose Megha before she created any harm.

We already wrote about an inebriated Avinash creating havoc in Dev’s room by questioning him on his attitude of only listening to his mother, and not doing what his mind says. He also hinted at Dev’s closeness with Vasudha. In this process, Avinash pushed his wife Divya for which Dev slapped him.

The upcoming episode will see Avinash realizing his mistake the next morning. He will tell Vasudha that he did not drink alcohol. Vasudha will want to clear the misunderstanding between brothers and will take Avinash to Dev’s room. Avinash will tell his brother that he never broke his promise and got drunk, and that he consumed the laddoo given by Megha after which he does not remember what happened. Avinash will apologize to Dev, and Dev will be magnanimous in forgiving his brother. However, Avinash and Vasudha will doubt the laddoo given by Megha.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.