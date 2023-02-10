Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Akshara (Pranali Rathod) was about to go to Udaipur to meet her family, and was worried about the health of Aarohi (Karishma Sawant). However, with Aarohi recovering, she decided not to go. However, Akshara has had a word with Bade Papa about Muskaan’s job and has given her responsibility to him.

With Muskaan about to leave for Udaipur, Akshara will in the coming episode tell her the entire truth about her past with Abhimanyu. Muskaan will leave with a heavy heart.

On the other hand, Abeer’s tantrum will all of a sudden remind Akshara bout Abhimanyu. Abeer will lie down on the table and will throw his head down, and talk to Akshara which will remind her of Abhimanyu’s big love proposal. Akshara will remember the moment where Abhimanyu proposed his love for Akshara by hanging upside down from the tree. Akshara will also remember that it was the same day when Abhi had proposed to her.

She will have tears in her eyes and will comfort herself to get away from the thoughts of the past.

What does this indicate?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.