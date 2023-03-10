Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) meeting with an accident just before the Goenka house. Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) feelings for Abhimanyu were at their peak in that one moment. Everyone saw the connect very clearly between them even when they were away from each other.

We saw how Manjiri blamed Akshara for everything that happened. Akshara could not take it easy and had an emotional breakdown. However, more than feeling for what Manjiri told her, Akshaara is worried about what Abhimanyu wanted to tell her. This will be bothering her a lot.

On the other hand, we will see Abeer developing strong instincts to meet Abhimanyu. In the episode to come, when Akshara will refuse to take him, he will set out alone with a mobile and road map in hand to go to the hospital. He will also be seen praying with Ruhi for the wellbeing of Abhimanyu.

Abeer will meet an unconscious Abhimanyu in the hospital and shower his love.

Is blood getting connected to its own blood here?

