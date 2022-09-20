Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking drama of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) getting determined to clarify her position before Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Akshara has wanted a day to prove her innocence, which Abhimanyu has granted. Akshara has united Kairav with her family and is now looking forward to cracking a proof against Kunal which will prove her innocence. However, Kunal will be smarter than Akshara and will stop her big move.

Meanwhile, the Birlas have gotten to know about Kairav being in the Goenka house. This had enraged them yet again, with Mahima wanting justice for her dead daughter Anisha.

At this juncture, there will be a twist in the coming episode. Abhimanyu will overhear Kunal and Maaya’s conversation and will understand that Akshara is involved in their life. He will overhear them talking about Akshara. He will have a big spat with Kunal.

Will Abhimanyu learn the major truth? Will Akshara be able to prove her innocence? Or will Kunal play smarter?

