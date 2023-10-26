Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets back home to a rousing welcome

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) being jailed for a fraud case on the day of his wedding. As we know, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu were about to get married in court when the police came to arrest Abhimanyu. Manjiri played this game with the help of Parth to stop Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding. However, Abhimanyu does not know about his mom’s dirty deed yet. He blames Parth for the same, but suspects that there is a bigger hand in it.

The coming episode will see Akshara telling her family not to reveal that it was Manjiri who got her son arrested. Akshara will suggest that they hide this big truth from Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will confront Parth as soon as he comes out of jail. But Parth will not reveal Manjiri’s name.

Abhimanyu will go back to the Goenka house where Akshara will give him a rousing welcome. She will have an aarti plate ready and will do so, and will hug him. All in the Goenka family will be awake at the wee hours of the night to celebrate the moment with Abhimanyu. They will ask him to cut a cake, which Abhimanyu will do.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1088 25th October Written Episode Update

Akshara got shocked to know that Manjiri got her son Abhimanyu arrested. She confronted Manjiri and questioned her. Manjiri accepted her deed, and even told Akshara to promise to her that she would start loving Abhimanyu as much as he loved her before her baby would be born.

Will Abhimanyu know of Manjiri’s deeds?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.