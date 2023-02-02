Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen emotional drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) meeting again after many years. While Akshara has wept over the past and has moved on to the present life with her son and Abhinav, Abhimanyu has for all the years suppressed his sorrow and regret of letting Akshara go out of his life.

Now after he has met Akshara, his wounds are open again. He tried to apologize to Akshara for that unwanted passing mention of Seerat on that day. However, Akshara yelled at him and told him that he has to live with the guilt all his life.

Abhimanyu who has returned to his house is not able to handle his sorrow now. The coming episode will see Abhimanyu walking out of the house without knowing what he is up to. He will be seen crying his heart out, when a few people will spot him and try to talk to him.

When Rohan will come to take him, Abhimanyu will tell Rohan that he is getting into some big health problem and will ask him to save him.

What is wrong with Abhimanyu?

