Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Takes Blame On Her To Save Shivansh, Bua Maa Gets Worried

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with its intriguing twists and major drama. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) gets Shivansh (Namik Paul) arrested, accusing him of trying to kill the Zaveris by setting the Zaveri house on fire.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak tells Smita that Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) will do her best to get Shivansh bailed out, but Smita points out that he can’t come out, as she has complained against Shivansh. On the other hand, Prarthana meets Shivansh. She tells him that he has a very emotional heart, and they hug each other.

Later, Shivansh expresses his faith in Prarthana and tells her that he knows that the lawyer will get him bailed out, looking emotionally into Prarthana’s eyes. Bua Maa notices Prarthana and Shivansh’s closeness, which worries her. She shares her worry with her daughter, highlighting that she can see two hearts beating for each other, creating an intense moment.

