Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finally realizing that he has not moved on in life and is not able to digest the fact that he is moving away from Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and her thoughts.

Finally, when it dawns on him, Abhimanyu is not able to handle himself. He wants to talk to Akshara. He keeps calling her, but Akshara is not taking the calls. Abhimanyu comes to the Goenka house to desperately meet Akshara.

Destiny has provided a bigger twist now wherein Abhimanyu meets with an accident just before the Goenka house. This turns tables totally.

The coming episode will deal with the immediate change in Akshara’s attitude towards Abhi. She will see him lying on the road in a pool of blood. She will run to him, and put him on his lap. Abhimanyu will open his eyes and will tell her that he knew that his Akshu will come to meet him. Akshara will be shell-shocked when Abhimanyu will faint after this. Akshara will cry for him, asking him to talk to her.

What will this momentary change in Akshara’s emotions lead to? Will she also realize that she cannot move on in life?

