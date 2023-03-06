Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi’s (Karishma Sawant) wedding all set to happen. At this juncture, there is tension everywhere and Manjiri’s reaction to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) bringing the Kalash was uncalled for.

The coming drama will see Abhimanyu looking at all the memories he has of Akshara and not understanding what to do with them. He will be in pain for losing his love. Above all, Manjiri will point out the fact to Abhimanyu that he has not been able to move on from Akshara even when she has moved on and settled in life.

On the other hand, Akshara will accidentally glance into Abhinav’s bag which will have a costly earring and a letter addressed to her. Upon reading the letter, Akshara will realize that Abhinav (Jay Soni) has feelings of love towards her, but fears to express his feelings.

She will be shocked on knowing this.

How will Akshara react to this development?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.