Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the plot. We saw how Mimi’s birthday forced the two families – Birlas and Goenkas to come face to face in the presence of Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Bubble burst when Manjiri announced that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) have decided to marry. Kairav created a ruckus and accused Abhimanyu of ruining the lives of both his sisters.

However, Manish Goenka objected to the marriage. Abhimanyu asked him to take his time and reconsider his decision.

The coming episode will see Bade Papa and Kairav talking to Akshara about how wrong Aarohi’s decision is. However, Akshara will stand in support of Aarohi. She will tell Kairav and Bade Papa that Aarohi must have thought well about the decision. Akshara will tell her family that Aarohi has taken the right decision in choosing a partner for her who will be father to Ruhi.

Akshara will tell them that she respects the decision of Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu.

What will happen next?

