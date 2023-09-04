Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see engaging drama with Abhimanyu and Abhir giving a rocking singing and dance performance on stage which will put them in the limelight.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir giving Abhimanyu the big task of singing along with him on stage. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) who is a good singer tutored Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to sing from his heart. Manjiri and Akshara were a big support in Abhimanyu and Abhir singing together with confidence.

The coming episode will focus on their performance. Abhimanyu and Abhir will not only steal the show with their singing but will also rock the stage with their foot-tapping dance performance. Akshara, Manjiri and the family present will cheer them up all through the performance.

Ultimately, Abhimanyu and Abhir will win the competition and will be given their trophies. Both of them will make sure to call their respective mothers, Manjiri and Akshara to the stage and will name them as their source of inspiration.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.