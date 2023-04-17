Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) being worried over the health setback of Abeer. We saw how Akshara panicked when there was the fire accident in the room where Abeer was. She blamed Abhimanyu and the hospital for the negligence.

Now, the coming drama will see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) playing her cards tactfully. As we know, she is the only person to know about Abeer being Abhimanyu and Akshara’s son. She wants to cover up and never allow this truth to come in front of Abhimanyu. She is doing it for the sake of her daughter Ruhi.

The coming drama will see Aarohi instilling the idea of treating Abeer in the USA. She will tell Abhinav about this, and will ask him to convince Akshara for the same. Akshara will also be convinced as this will mean going out of Abhimanyu’s zone. However, Abhinav will not be ready for it.

Abhimanyu will also in the coming episode, get to know about Akshara’s decision. He will refuse it and will tell Akshara that she has no right to take Abeer to the USA. However, Abhimanyu will also feel guilty as he is crossing his limits as a doctor. But the fact will be that he will be pained to know that Abeer is being taken away from him.

Will Abhimanyu ever know the truth?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.