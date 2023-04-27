Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu looks forward to 'first birthday' with son Abeer

The show will see Abhimanyu brimming with positivity with the thought of celebrating his first birthday with son Abeer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) getting to know that he is the father of Abeer. Abhimanyu confronted Akshara (Pranali Rathod), who asked him to stay away from her son. However, Abhimanyu is overcome by feelings of love for his son.

Akshara organizes a surprise birthday party for Abeer. She invites Ruhi and all from the Birla family. However, all family members in the Birla family refuse to take Ruhi to Abeer’s birthday which upsets the little girl. In order to keep Ruhi happy, Manjiri decides to attend the birthday with Ruhi for a brief time.

On the other hand, Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara plan Abeer’s party with renewed confidence. They are determined to fight their battle for Abeer.

The coming episode will also see Abhimanyu’s eagerness in celebrating his son Abeer’s birthday. He will be seen shedding tears, as he will pack presents for Abeer. He will also write on them and sign as ‘Papa’.

Will Abhimanyu tell Abeer the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as leads. The two of them have gone on to win the love of audiences and have been one of the most popular Jodis on television presently.

