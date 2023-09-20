Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu not able to control his feelings of love and confessing his love to Akshara. Read this information here.

Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) developing immense feelings of love for Akshara (Pranali Rathod). As we know, he has never been able to move on in life, after he broke up with Akshara. And now, when the bond of friendship has again got thickened between Abhimanyu and Akshara, Abhimanyu can sense his love again. However, he has kept it away from Akshara. He has been avoiding her by not meeting her and talking to her.

However, we saw a professional commitment forcing Abhimanyu to go along with Akshara. The coming episode will pave the way for a moment of privacy between Abhimanyu and Akshara. They will be forced to stop at a roadside Dhaba as Abhimanyu’s car will break down. The weather will also be bad with a heavy downpour of rain. They will be forced to take a room at the local dhaba to find shelter for the night.

Abhimanyu will be stuck in a major dilemma with the situation and ambience coaxing him to reveal his heart’s feelings for Akshara. There will come a point when he will fall over a cart and will be upside down, in the same way he proposed his love to Akshara earlier. He will be seen saying I Love You to Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1053 19th September Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu could not control his feelings of love for Akshara. Hence he decided to hide from her and not meet her. He did not take her calls, and when they accidentally met, he snapped at her.

Has Abhimanyu said the three magical words in real? Or is he hallucinating?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.