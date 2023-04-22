Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's emotional breakdown

The show will see Abhimanyu having an emotional breakdown after knowing the entire truth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama and the revelation of the big truth. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) knows about Abeer being his son. He is shocked and happy at the same time. He is angry at Akshara (Pranali Rathod) for not telling him the truth. He confronts Akshara and this is an episode to watch!!

The coming episode will finally see Akshara breaking the truth to Abhimanyu. She will tell him how she had called Abhimanyu to tell him the good news of one of her babies surviving. She will lament and will tell Abhimanyu about his anger and hatred taking centre stage then. She will also reveal how Abhinav (Jay Soni) with his action and affection has been the real father to Abeer.

The coming episode will see Abhimnayu made silent with Akshara’s truth. Akshara will talk and Abhimanyu will have no answer to Akshara’s truth. Akshara will eventually tell Abhimanyu that he is not the father of Abeer and she will never allow this to happen.

Abhimanyu will be seen cursing his own fate and will have an emotional breakdown.

Can Abhimanyu regain the confidence to save Abeer’s life as a doctor?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.