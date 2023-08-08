ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhinav meeting with a deadly accident as he will accidentally fall off the cliff and will be rushed to the hospital.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) birthday turning into a disaster for him. As we know, Abhinav’s birthday celebrations are on. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) has planned for a bigger celebration but has kept Abhinav unaware of it. He wants it to be the biggest surprise for Abhinav.

In his quest to take Abhinav away from the preparation in the resort, Abhimanyu drives towards the cliff and engages with Abhinav in a talk while they sip alcohol.

The two of them get inebriated and start talking happily. Abhinav talks about his family life and how blessed he feels.

The coming episode will see the inevitable happening with Abhinav slipping from the edge of the cliff and about to fall. He will be held tightly by Abhimanyu. The two of them will have a struggle near the cliff, where Abhimanyu will make his best effort possible to save Abhinav. However, Abhinav will have a fall off the cliff, a shocking incident which Manish will see. He will also see Abhimanyu standing with his hand towards the side where Abhinav fell from.

Akshara and the family will be seen arriving there. Akshara will see Abhinav in a pool of blood and will panic. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that they need to rush Abhinav to the hospital.

At the hospital, Abhinav will be termed critical by doctors.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

