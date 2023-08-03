Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav understands Abhmanyu's mental state

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama that has changed the lives of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). As we know, the death of Abhinav (Jay Soni) is coming soon, and this will bring to a stall the lives of both Abhimanyu and Akshara. However, before that, we know of Abhimanyu giving Abhir back to Akshara after which he has got remorseful. Akshara tried to coax him up and even was seen praying to God to keep Abhimanyu happy and in good stead.

The story will now shift to the happy family of Akshara and Abhinav along with Abhir. Abhir will pour love on his parents which will keep them happy. However, Abhimanyu on the other side, will be saddened and will want to remain alone. Ruhi will try to cheer him up but to no avail. Abhimanyu will pack up Abhir’s books and other belongings and will go to the Goenka house to drop them off. When Abhimanyu will enter the Goenka house, he will see the happy plight of Akshara and Abhinav having a good time with Abhir. He will not talk to them, drop off the stuff and will walk away. Akshara and Abhinav will see Abhimanyu and will try to go behind him, but he will drive his car away.

Abhinav will tell Akshara that his pain and suffering are more and he can understand how he must be feeling, being the real father of the kid. Abhinav will also have a thought of talking to Abhimanyu.

What will prompt Abhinav’s sudden fall and death? Only time will tell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

