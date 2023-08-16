ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir finds Abhinav's mobile

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir realizing that his family and his mother are hiding something from him. He will be shocked to find Abhinav's mobile in the cupboard.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 12:10:14
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir finds Abhinav's mobile 843088

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) untimely death. As we know, Abhinav fell off the cliff when he was partying with Abhimanyu, having alcohol on the cliffside. He slipped and fell off the cliff, after which he succumbed to his death. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) did the last rites of Abhinav but has not told the truth about his father’s death to Abhir.

The coming episode will see Abhir craving to meet his father while Akshara will miss Abhinav. She will hear Abhinav’s voice everywhere and will cry missing him. However, she will be determined to get Abhimanyu the punishment that he deserves.

At home, Abhir and Ruhi will start to think that something is wrong and their family is hiding big things from them. Abhir will get the shock of his life when he will find his father Abhinav’s mobile in the cupboard along with clothes. He will wonder what the matter is. However, when Akshara will come home, she will again lie to Abhir saying that Abhinav had called when Abhir was fast asleep.

Abhir will want to confront his mother, but will not be able to do so.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.


Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

