Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami bringing happiness in the Birla nad Goenka household. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has struggled to get past the death of her husband, but has managed to regroup herself as a mother. Abhir has done well in his academics and we saw Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara sharing happy and proud moments as parents when Abhir got the Best Student award.

We will now see Abhir and Ruhi dressing up as Krishn and Radha for the festive occasion. However, Akshara will be forbidden by other women from doing the Puja as she is a widow and it has not even been one year since she lost her husband. However, Akshara will be seen fighting for her rights and standing strong.

Abhir will also make her proud as he will motivate his mother to do the puja and also sing the Krishn aarti song. Akshara along with Abhir and Ruhi and the family will be seen celebrating Krishna Janmashtami.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.