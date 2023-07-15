Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir stages a revolt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists wherein Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) are shattered after they lost Abhir’s custody case to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Abhir has not respected his parents and has been cross with them. He refused to take their gifts and did not talk normally with them. All this has been working in the mind of Akshara and Abhinav. Akshara made the grave mistake of leaving the stove open for which Muskan got blamed by the Goenka family.

Akshara will in the coming episode be insulted by Manjiri and this will not go down well with Abhir. Abhir will question Manjiri on why she scolded her mother. Abhir will stage a revolt and will tell the people in the house that he will not talk to them lovingly if they do not talk to his parents properly. He will refuse to go to school and will get angry.

How will Abhimanyu handle an angry Abhir now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

