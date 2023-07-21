ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer's misconduct

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara getting to know about Abeer's attitude problems when she will receive a complaint from the School Principal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 14:05:26
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer's misconduct

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) trying to move ahead in her career with her passing the LLB exams. On the other hand, Abeer is facing pressure from all sides. He is not the happy and smart kid anymore. The parental changes that he has faced in his life have toughened him, and he has become rigid in his behaviour. A bright student, Abeer is not studying well now. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is also trying to handle Abeer’s anger issues, and is trying to sort things out between Abeer and Shivansh.

The coming epsiode will see Aksara getting to know about the changed behaviour of Abeer. She will receive a complaint from Abeer’s school Principal and will be shocked to hear whatever is being said about Abeer. Abhinav and Akshara will meet the Principal and will learn that Abeer’s attitude and behaviour have gone for a toss.

Akshara and Abhinav will be shocked upon hearing this. Akshara will tell Abhinav that she will have to handle this her way. She will barge into the Birla house to sort things out.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu have yet another confrontation?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Read Latest News