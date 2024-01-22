Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets blamed for Ruhi leaving the house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honkar) relationships in the Poddar house getting spoilt. As we know, Armaan and Ruhi were asked by Dadisa to plan a surprise party to celebrate Madhav and Vidya’s anniversary. At the same time, Abhira planned a date for Madhav and Vidya without being aware of the other plan. Ruhi held Abhira responsible for ruining her hard work and efforts. In this fight, Ruhi told Abhira that she need not create relationships in the house as she is there only for a year. This shocked Abhira. Abhira questioned Armaan about revealing their truth to Ruhi.

The coming episode will see Armaan fighting with Ruhi over breaking their secret. Armaan will tell Ruhi that he made a big mistake of sharing his secret with her. Ruhi will feel very bad that Armaan sided with Abhira. The next morning, Ruhi will be seen taking her bag and leaving the Poddar house. She will cite the reason as Manish’s ill health being the reason for her to stay with her family for a few days. However, when the Poddar house will get to know the real reason, Armaan will be blamed for supporting Abhira, to the extent that he let go Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1175 21st January Written Episode Update

Armaan supported Abhira and fought with Ruhi as she revealed certain secrets. Armaan told Ruhi never to interfere in his relationship with Abhira.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.