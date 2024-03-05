Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa consents to Ruhi’s second marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting quite close and feeling comfortable in each other’s company. However, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) who is still in love with Armaan, cannot move away from him and looks for opportunities to be with him. Abhira on the other hand, does not know of the fact that Armaan and Ruhi were in love initially.

At this juncture, we know of the Poddar family not believing that Rohit is dead. Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) met with a ghastly accident but his body was not found. Dadisa and others in the family believed that he was alive, and did not perform any rites for him. Ruhi continued to lead a married woman’s life.

However, the coming episode will see people mocking Ruhi for posing to be a married woman even now. Abhira and Armaan will try to defend Ruhi’s actions and will question the narrow-minded thoughts of the society which expects a young wife to stop living as soon as her husband goes away.

This episode will affect Ruhi’s mental health a lot. Dadisa will also realize the importance of accepting the truth of Rohit’s death. Dadisa will be seen garlanding Rohit’s photo and declaring Ruhi to be his widow. Later, she will tell the Goenkas that they are free to look for a suitable alliance for Ruhi so that she has a good future.

