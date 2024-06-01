Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa meets Abhira; tries to make amends

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan ( Rohit Purohit) saving Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from the party. As we know, Abhira had no other option but to get into the party as a dancer. Armaan’s friends misbehaved with her and pushed her into a pool. Armaan saved her and brought her home. He also questioned Sanjay’s dirty instincts in sending Abhira as a dancer to the party. Armaan held Sanjay by his collar, and asked him why he held such a grudge over Abhira. Sanjay openly said that he hated Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira telling all in the family that Sanjay has been seeing to it that she does not get any job in any legal firm. Armaan will be shocked to know this. Abhira will tell the family that she did not have money to survive and had to cling on to the wedding planner’s job for food and shelter.

After all this, Dadisa (Anita Raaj) along with Vidya and Manisha will go to meet Abhira at her house. Dadisa will tell Abhira that she feels bad for whatever happened to Abhira. In order to make amends for whatever jog opportunities Abhira lost, Dadisa will tell her to choose the legal firm she wants to work in and that she will get her a job.

Abhira will politely refuse the offer and will sternly tell Dadisa to ask Sanjay to stay away from her and her career.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.