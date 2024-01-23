Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi challenges Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw major challenges being faced by Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), who was trying to support and be friends with both the girls, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). We saw how Ruhi blurted out the secret about her marriage, that Armaan had told her. Abhira got angry that Armaan broke her trust. Ruhi got angry with Armaan when Armaan sided with Abhira and got angry at Ruhi. Ruhi was so hurt that she left the Poddar house for good.

Armaan was blamed by Dadisa for Ruhi leaving the house. She asked him not to face her till the time Ruhi did not get back into the house. Armaan has been making frantic messages to Ruhi, trying to apologize to her. However, Ruhi has given him a cold shoulder.

The coming episode will see Ruhi, Abhira and Armaan not being happy. Abhira will be angry at Armaan for prioritizing Ruhi. Ruhi will want Armaan to make amends and choose between the two girls. She will deliberately avoid his calls and messages, and will indirectly throw in a challenge at Armaan to come to her place and apologize to her, thus giving her priority.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1176 22nd January Written Episode Update

Dadisa questioned Armaan as to why he chose to support Abhira and not Ruhi. He was blamed for Ruhi leaving the house.

What will Armaan do?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.