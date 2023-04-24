Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking!! Abhimanyu postpones his wedding

The show will see Abhimanyu postponing his wedding with Aarohi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) has gotten to know of Abeer being his son. He has had a confrontation with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) in which the latter has told the truth to Abhimanyu and how he was unresponsive and angry when she wanted to tell him the truth in the past. We saw Abhimanyu breaking down emotionally, longing for his son.

Now, Abhimanyu has grown in confidence and has told himself that he has all the right to stop Abeer from going to the USA for his treatment. The coming episode will see Abhimanyu making the doctor from the USA put his point across that the same treatment can happen in Birla Hospital too. This will eventually stop Akshara and Abhinav from taking Abeer to the USA.

Abhimanyu will also make a big announcement at home which will make Aarohi and Manjiri grow wild. He will tell the family that he will not marry till Abeer gets fine in health.

What will the next drama lead to?

