Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets factual evidence against Vidya; will Vidya confess her crime in court?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being adamant about dragging the case to court and getting justice for her brother Abhir (Mohit Parmar). Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira had a difference of opinion where Armaan wanted Abhira to consider the fact that the mistake happened accidentally at the hands of Vidya and she should not be framed for it. However, Abhir’s inability to walk, his depression and sorrow made Abhira proceed with the case.

The upcoming episode will see a high-intensity courtroom drama where Sanjay will fight the case to defend Vidya. Abhira, will, however, fight the case in favour of Abhir. Sanjay will get into manipulative behaviour in the court in order to prove Vidya innocent. In his quest, he will throw wrong accusations at Abhir which will anger Abhira. Ultimately, Abhira will have the trump card, evidence that can prove Vidya’s mistake in court. Abhira will confront Vidya with the evidence and this will be a breaking point for Vidya. It will be interesting to see if Vidya will go on to confess her crime.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.