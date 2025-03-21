Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi gets guiltstricken; Vidya organizes a special prayer for the child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) coming forward to help Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) in becoming parents. She volunteered to be the surrogate mother to Abhira’s child. Rohit also convinced Armaan and Abhira stating that the legal clauses will give them much clarity on what is to be done. Armaan gave his consent for the sake of Abhira. Soon, Ruhi got pregnant. We wrote about Ruhi fainting during Manisha’s birthday party after which there was panic within the family. Armaan, Abhira and Rohit were scared for Ruhi as she had undergone her surrogacy treatment.

With Ruhi getting pregnant, the Poddar family was again showered with happiness. However, the family was kept in the dark about Ruhi carrying Armaan and Abhira’s child. Armaan and Abhira wanted to tell the family the truth, but Ruhi stopped them and told them that they should not know about it till the delivery happened.

The upcoming episode will see the Poddar family focussed around Ruhi and her well-being. All willl be jubilant and the family will take care of Ruhi’s needs. Ruhi will, however, be guiltstricken seeing the love showered on her by all. She will get reminded of her past where she did not wish good for Armaan and Abhira. Meanwhile, Vidya will insist on doing a special puja for the child, and will ask Rohit ad Ruhi to conduct the ritual. This will put them under worry as they will want Armaan and Abhira to do the puja.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.