Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi leaves Poddar house with Daksh; Armaan and Abhira in panic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting overprotective about Pookie, and this change in his behaviour has been a problem of concern for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan’s self-obsession about Pookie’s health, to the extent that he did not mince words to hurt either Abhira or even Ruhi, has not gone well with the family. Armaan came from his own past trauma of losing a child, and also seeing Ruhi’s negligence before giving birth to Daksh.

The upcoming episode will open up with the big drama of Armaan and Abhira getting to know about Ruhi’s shocking act, where she drove the car accidentally during her childhood, which resulted in the death of her mother Aarohi. Armaan and Abhira will decide to hide it from Ruhi, but it will be interesting to see if Ruhi will get to know her life’s shocking revelation.

We hear that Ruhi will decide to walk out of the Poddar house late in the night, without anyone’s knowledge. She will also plan to walk out when Armaan will unknowingly, come in front of Ruhi and will spoil her plan. However, Ruhi and Daksh will not be seen in the Poddar house which will shock the family.

What will happen to Ruhi? Will Armaan and Abhira find her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.