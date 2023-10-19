Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Aarohi gives Manjiri a reality check

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) deciding to marry. This has not gone down well with Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). Manjiri attempted suicide by cutting her wrist. Abhimanyu came home to take care of her. This made Manjiri happy and she believed that this act of hers had made Abhimanyu choose his mother over Akshara. However, soon, the reality will be out.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu asking Aarohi to take care of his mother and going back to Akshara. Manjiri will become hysterical and will want her son back. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will stop her from getting aggressive on herself. Aarohi will tell Manjiri that she cannot be dictating the lives of Abhimanyu and Abhir just because she loves them.

Manjiri will call Akshara as a person who has come to snatch away her son. Aarohi will show Manjiri the reality and the mirror and will tell her the truth that Manjiri cut her wrist in order to bring about Akshara and Abhimanyu’s separation and gain all the attention of Abhimanyu.

Manjiri’s rude behaviour will even prompt Aarohi to announce that she is leaving the Birla house along with Ruhi as she does not want her daughter to grow up in such an ambience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1081 18th October Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.