Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir's Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama related to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopda) marriage. However, problems occur when Akshara gets to know about her pregnancy with Abhinav’s child. It will be a rollercoaster drama that will lead up to their wedding for sure!! But with the impending generation leap coming closer, the fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are having sleepless nights for sure!! It is now almost certain as per media reports that Harshad Chopda will exit the show. However, there are chances of Pranali Rathod being retained to play the new lead on the show. However, this piece of news is not confirmed yet. A report on Telly Chakkar talks about Ruhi and Naira being the new leads on the show and about the big twin deaths of Abhimanyu and Abhir. We write our story based on this reference.

The news report states another shocker coming the way of the audience!! Abhimanyu and Abhir will lose their lives in the upcoming track, as per the report. Also, another major revelation that will happen will be Akshara giving birth to a baby girl whose name will be Naira. Yes, also the report states that Ruhi and Naira are the news leads who will take the story plot to the next generation.

Wondering who will play Naira and Ruhi? We too are!! We will surely keep our viewers updated on the latest developments in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also, stay tuned for the upcoming drama related to the pre-leap climax!