Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu gets arrested on his wedding day

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) wedding date approaching. Abhimanyu and Akshara are jittery, and the new problems in their lives have only increased the pressure. As we know, Abhimanyu has moved out of the Birla Hospital, and this has hurt Mahima. She wants Abhimanyu to come back. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu has not told Akshara about moving out of Birla Hospital. However, Akshara got to know of it and got tense. She prayed that Abhimanyu get his dream job back.

Amidst all this, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) played a wily game to stop Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding. The coming track will dwell on Manjiri taking the help of Parth to get Abhimanyu accused of a scam, thus postponing their wedding.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu and Akshara being tense over their court wedding to happen the next day. They will pray that all goes fine. Abhimanyu will worry if any problem will surface this time too.

At the Court marriage though, when Abhimanyu and Akshara will be about to sign on the court papers for their alliance, the police team will come and arrest Abhimanyu.

This will be a ploy that Manjiri would have arranged to stop the wedding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1085 22nd October Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu got worried and wanted to get into a job soon. Akshara got to know that Abhimanyu had left Birla Hospital to safeguard her priorities. She prayed that Abhimanyu would get his job soon.

How far can Manjiri go to separate Abhimanyu and Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.