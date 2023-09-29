Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara reveals a startling truth to Abhimanyu

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara meeting Abhimanyu in order to reveal a startling truth about herself and Abhinav. Read the news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 12:54:08
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama over the week with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) giving their consent to get married. Akshara thought about it and wanted to give life another chance and have a complete family, for the sake of Abhir’s happiness. Abhimanyu, as we know, confessed his love to Akshara, which gave her the shock of her life.

The episodes that have been aired have shown the viewers how Akshara and Abhimanyu are readying themselves for the pre-wedding rituals. Manjiri came up with the condition that Muskan could not attend the wedding, after getting to know of Muskan’s dislike for the marriage. However, Akshara came in and found a solution to the problem, as she wanted her brother Kairav and his wife, Muskan to be part of the celebrations.

The coming episode will see both Akshara and Abhimanyu undergoing pre-wedding stress. While Akshara will remind herself that she is doing all of it for Abhir’s happiness, Abhimanyu will be worried and tense over their new relationship. But the haldi celebration will see big drama, as the families will not find Akshara at the venue. Immediately, many in the family including Abhimanyu will believe that Akshara is not happy with the marriage.

However, Akshara will meet Abhimanyu and the two of them will have a confrontation. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that she could have refused to marry him, and the choice was with her. Akshara will, however, tell Abhimanyu that she has a big revelation to make. She will tell him that she wants to talk to him about something related to Abhinav.

Reports are rife in the media about Akshara getting pregnant with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) kid. It will be interesting to see how Abhimanyu would react to this big development and destiny’s play.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1062 28th September Written Episode Update

Akshara confronted Kairav on his decision about not to stay for Akshara’s marriage. While she convinced Kairav, Muskan made the decision not to take part in the wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

