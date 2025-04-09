Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 10 April 2025: Vidya Makes Armaan To Take Rohit’s Place – Will This Affect Abhira’s Relationship

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 10 April 2025.

In the upcoming episode, Vidya asks Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to return to the firm wearing Rohit’s coat. As Armaan gets ready, Vidya asks him to take Rohit’s place, leaving Armaan uncomfortable. At the same time, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) looks worried and knows that Vidya is wrong as she is pressuring Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Ruhi apologizing to Abhira for staying in her and Armaan’s room. She highlights that she is unable to sleep in her room as she only finds Rohit everywhere. Abhira calms Ruhi and tells Abhira that she doesn’t feel like going to the hospital as she will get memories of Rohit’s last moments.

Madhav decides to retire as he is missing Rohit and wishes to stay with Armaan. Abhira notices this. Kiara asks the coconut seller to bring coconuts, who informs her about Abhir’s extramarital affair. Charu comes to the Poddar house. Charu, Kiara, Aryan, and Krish fight with each other, claiming that Rohit’s favorite film is the one he watched with them. However, Vidya reveals that all four films are Rohit’s favorite because he watched them with them. Armaan understands Abhira’s plan to reduce everyone’s pain.

Armaan misses Shivani, and Abhira consoles him, highlighting that it will take time to heal. Meanwhile, Ruhi calls her, asking her to go to the hospital. However, they fail to get an appointment. Abhira cries seeing Ruhi’s condition, which also makes her wonder if Ruhi is burdened with the pregnancy.