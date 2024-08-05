Zee TV Serial 5th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see Amruta’s courageous act. She hits Nimmi’s husband as he is taking advantage of Nimmi, and suddenly, Nimmi comes to Amruta and hugs and cries a lot. Later, Nimmi’s husband tells Nimmi that she’ll fight and comment on it with him. Later, her husband tries to hit Nimmi, but Amruta saves her by throwing red paint on his face. Later, Nimmi’s husband tries to come to Amruta, but she takes a hockey stick on his neck and saves herself and warns that whether he comes to her, then she’ll cut his hand and comment on it. Amruta’s bravery will surely inspire you. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see Shakti secretly making some chemical solution in her room and putting her anklet in that solution, and she notices something weird. Suddenly, a snake comes out of the solution. By seeing this, Shakti is shocked and shouts. Suddenly, Shiv and other family members listen to Shakti’s noise and run to her room to see what’s happening, and by seeing this, everyone is shocked. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see that Duami is seeking, and the family member calls the doctors and asks Duami how she fainted. Later, ignoring the topic, Duami asks how Subhaan got injured, but he lies and says that he slipped and got injured. Later, Ibaadat comes to Duami and gives medicine, and later, she stops Ibaadat and asks her where she is, but she doesn’t tell the truth and says that whether Duami’s health is fin, then she’ll definitely tell the truth to her and comment it. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.