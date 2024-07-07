Zee TV Serial Major Twists: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya To Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular shows Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience witnessed nail-biting dramas with major ups and downs in the past few days. Check the interest twists in the running shows in one spot.

1) Kumkum Bhagya

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist. During the Puja, Panditji reveals that RV’s life is in danger and that only Purvi can rescue him, which makes Monisha jealous. When a snake comes, everyone runs to get away. Monisha brought this snake for Purvi, which bit RV. RV becomes unconscious, and Purvi runs in to save him by taking all of the poison from his body with her tongue, but she eventually falls.

2) Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist: Palki warns Shaurya to stay away from Palki; otherwise, the outcome will not be good. Next, Shaurya meets Rajveer and says that Palki’s family is against Rajveer and also tells him to break the relationship with Rajveer; by listening to this, Rajveer is shocked and starts to cry.

3) Bhagya Lakshmi

In the upcoming episode, Neelam blames Lakshmi for putting Paro in danger. Karishma joins her and adds extra spice to the situation, highlighting that Paro’s life is filled with difficulties because of Lakshmi. Lakshmi’s aunt overhears the housemates’ conversation and comes in, yelling at everyone. She underlines that Lakshmi raised her daughter and dealt with her challenges. Lakshmi soon joins them, stating that she doesn’t want her daughter to face the same thing she faced in the Oberoi mansion.