Zee TV Serial Twist: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV‘s famous series, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

1) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Ibaadat reveals the truth by saying that the girl Subhaan fell in love with is not Mannat but Ibaadat. The person Subhaan was vowing to be Ibaadat, not Mannat. Later, Ibaadat also revealed that she expressed her feelings to Subhaan in emails and stated that she didn’t know that changing her name would change her life. Later, Subhaan gets angry and breaks the stuff by telling such a big lie. Later, Ibaadat cries and says she has not done anything on purpose. Later, Subhaan interrupts and says he doesn’t want to talk to her, and Ibaadat reacts shockingly by listening to this.

2) Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Mohini walks on the passage aggressively and recalls how Shakti slapped her on the cheek. Later, after the slapping incident suddenly, Mohini starts to bleed on her hand in blue color, and later, one drop falls on the floor and starts to crack, and later on, she drops blood into the whole house. In the next scene, Mohini stands in her room, and Bhagwati comes to her room, pleads with her to forgive her, and says Shakti doesn’t know about you by listening to Mohini show her Serpent avatar. Seeing this, Bhagwati is stunned.

3) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Virat holds Amruta in his arms and rashly brings her to the room, where she lies on the bed. Later, Bhawani tells Virat to move out of the room as she will take care of Amruta. Virat tells Bhawani that he can’t leave her alone; by switching the topic, Virat says he wants to know who gave the laddoo to her, and he also asks his dad, but he refuses that he didn’t send that laddoo. Later, Bhawani says that Raja (caretaker), who gave the laddoos to her by listening to this, Virat, is stunned.