In today’s Anupamaa episode, Kavya talks with Vanraj. Both regret betraying Anupamaa. Vanraj says Paritosh’s deed made him realize he did wrong with Anupamaa. He regrets and says men follow the pattern and they don’t even regret like Paritosh. Kavya asks Vanraj what he thinks about their relationship. She asks Vanraj if he regrets his decision or will repeat his action. Vanraj confesses to Kavya that post walking out of Anupamaa’s life he has always loved her. He adds he did wrong with Anupamaa and he realizes his mistake. Vanraj says with Anupamaa he bonds because of children but he is sure whatever the latter has gone through in the past would have been difficult for her to experience again because of Paritosh.

Then in Anupamaa, Kavya says Anupamaa is strong but it is good she has Anuj and Anu at her side else the latter would have broken. Anupamaa puts Kinjal to sleep. She prays to God to look after her. Anupamaa sends a voice note to Anuj and Anu. Kavya brings tea for Anupamaa. She thanked Anupamaa for handling the matter at Shah’s house despite so much insult. Anupamaa feels glad someone said thank you. Kavya asks Anupamaa to go back home post-Kinjal wakes up. Dolly sits near Kinjal. She worries about handling Kinjal in Anupamaa’s absence. Anupamaa asks Leela if she needs anything. Leela asks Anupamaa to give her poison. Vanraj asks Leela to calm down.

Later in Anupamaa, Pakhi says Rakhi was silent despite knowing the truth but Anupamaa disclosed it because she wanted to be popular. She accuses Anupamaa. Anupamaa asks Pakhi and Leela not to speak if they don’t know anything. She adds Leela must be thankful that she didn’t have to experience what Kinjal and she went through. Pakhi says in the past Anupamaa snatched her family and now she has broken Arya’s. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to stop misbehaving. She adds that a child like her wants a mother to suffer no matter how wrong a father is. Anupamaa lectures Pakhi. Anuj looks for Anupamaa. GK informs Anuj that Anupamaa is at Shah House. Anuj wonders why he doesn’t remember.

Lastly in Anupamaa, Anuj receives Anupamaa’s voice note. Pakhi says to Anupamaa that she could have excused Vanraj and Paritosh. Anupamaa says to Pakhi God forbid if she goes through a similar situation then she should excuse her husband. Pakhi says she can handle her matter. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to remember her words. She adds she doesn’t visit Shah’s house to bear taunt rather she loves the family thus she comes. Leela asks Anupamaa not to come next time. Anupamaa asks Leela if she is sure. Leela sits mum. Dolly asks Anupamaa why Kinjal is not waking up. Anupamaa says this because Kinjal doesn’t want to face the hard reality. She returns back to Anuj. Anuj boosts Anupamaa’s morale.

