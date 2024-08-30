Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, which will air on 31 August, you will see when the Mystery deepens as Subhaan's revengeful gesture leaves Ibaadat uncomfortable. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV’s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 31 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode here!

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ibaadat asks Subhaan if he’s upset with her and mentions that she saved his life without expecting anything in return, but he could at least say thank you. Subhaan then reflects on all the memories of Mannat, who had saved him, and suddenly, he hugs Ibaadat tightly in a revenge mood and angrily.

Surprised by his reaction, Ibaadat questions what he’s doing, and Subhaan explains that he’s thanking her for saving his life. However, Ibaadat soon feels uncomfortable and asks him to let go. Kainaat, Mannat, and the other family members feel happy.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Today’s Written Update-

Subhaan asks Ibaadat to help him return home, and she goes to complete the formalities. Meanwhile, Mannat visits Subhaan and hugs him, secretly planning to create misunderstandings between Ibaadat and Subhaan. In a different scene, Sufi gets into trouble with a lady doctor who catches him pretending to be injured. She tries to hit him with a hammer, but Sufi escapes and even flirts with her, asking for her phone number. Armaan rescues Sufi and scolds him for his reckless behavior.

Subhaan finally returns home from the hospital, and while Dua blesses him to protect him from negative energy, Subhaan asks Hamida to bless Mannat as well, but she refuses. Ibaadat is asked to take Subhaan to his room, but Mannat fakes being sick to gain Subhaan’s attention. When Mannat pushes Ibaadat out of the room, she smirks at her cunningness. Subhaan, back in his room, recalls Mannat’s alarming words and can’t stop thinking about Ibaadat’s betrayal.

Ibaadat, still hurt by Subhaan’s rejection, sneaks into his room and touches him, seeking warmth. Subhaan wakes up, thinking about her betrayal. Ibaadat senses someone near her room, sees a strange shadow, and follows it but finds no one. Meanwhile, Farhaan enters Mannat’s room and silences her. It’s revealed that Mannat has been pretending to be traumatized with Gulnaz’s help. Subhaan then finds a broken nail on the bed, matching Ibaadat’s nails. End.

Credit: Zee5

